Hermitage Puts on First Ever All-Digital Exhibition
For the first time in its history, the State Hermitage Museum is hosting an exhibition that doesn’t have a single original item. Words of Stones, on display at the museum’s General Staff building, is devoted to a digitalized version of the ancient Muslim settlement of Qala–Quraysh in southern Dagestan. It consists entirely of copies of ancient artefacts.
The historical monuments of the famous fortress settlement have been digitalized by the Peri Foundation, which is now completing its next work — digitalizing the extraordinary frescoes painted by Dionysius in Ferapontovo, a UNESCO heritage site.
Forging a New International Covenant
The idea of a new document was inspired by the 1867 Convention for promoting universally Reproduction of Works of Art for the Benefit of Museums of All Countries, which was signed by Great Britain and Ireland, Prussia, Hesse, Saxony, France, Belgium, Russia, Sweden and Norway, Italy, Austria and Denmark. For the first time in history, the one-page Convention encouraged and regulated the sharing of copies of cultural objects and set a legal foundation for reproducing historical objects of art without damaging the originals.
The world has indeed changed since 1867. Today, 150 years later, there are new threats to culture, and far more players have emerged in the field of preservation and protection of the world’s historical legacy and artefacts. In addition to museums there are universities and research centers, charitable or cultural foundations and even governments. These changes have brought a clear need to revisit the relationship between the copy and the original.
In a sense, the project echoes the motto of the Treaty on the Protection of Artistic and Scientific Institutions and Historic Monuments, also known as the Roerich pact, signed in 1935 in Washington, which sought to bring peace through culture and protect cultural heritage in the times of military conflict. But the new initiative is also about making bridges — in geography, time, and language — and making a quiet voice in one part of the universe heard and understood across the globe.
“Digitalized art was once seen as a threat; there were fears that the young generations in particular would lose interest in visiting museums or historical sites,” Filippova said. “What has been happening is quite the opposite. Digitalized art sparks interest — it inspires and motivates people to see the originals.”
It was clear why it was done for this exhibition. “There is no way for the general audiences in St. Petersburg to make it to Qala-Quraysh, and so the display is the only chance to bring this precious historic heritage up close to them, rolling back centuries and making ancient stones speak. This experience is priceless.”
The exhibition can be seen through the end of October.