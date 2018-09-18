News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Sept. 18 2018 - 17:09
By The Moscow Times

A Film Festival for Russia Lovers

The Echo of the Unicorns Festival presents foreign films about Russia

"Soviet Hippies" / kinosoprus.ee

Do you love film? Do you love Russia? If the answers are “yes” and “yes” — a film festival opening today may be right up your alley.

The “Echo of the Unicorns” festival is the Russian edition of Russian Film Week held in London, where every year the best films made about Russia or on Russia-related themes receive the Golden Unicorn award. This year 13 foreign films — seven feature films, five documentary and one animated documentary — that were nominated or won a Golden Unicorn are being shown from Tuesday through Sunday at the Oktyabr Theater in Moscow and the Okhta Theater in St. Petersburg.

The films include “Polina,” about the trials and triumphs of a Russian dancer in France directed by Valérie Müller and Angelin Preljocaj, and “The Chronicles of Melanie,” a 2016 Latvian film directed by Viestur Kairish about the deportation of Latvians to Siberia in 1941. But there are slightly lighter films, too, like “Moscow Never Sleeps” by Johnny O’Reilly or the documentary “Oleg and the Strange Arts” about Russian pianist Oleg Karavaychuk, directed by Andrés Duque.

The films will be shown in the language of the original with Russian subtitles, except for “Moscow Never Sleeps,” which will be shown in Russian with English subtitles.

For more information about schedule and ticket purchase, see the Karo Film site or The Moscow Times cinema listings.

Latest news

Putin Says Chance Circumstances Were Behind Downing of Russian Aircraft
News
Sept. 18 2018
Putin Says Chance Circumstances Were Behind Downing of Russian Aircraft
Toxic Industrial Waste Threatens St. Petersburg, Officials Warn
News
Sept. 18 2018
Toxic Industrial Waste Threatens St. Petersburg, Officials Warn
Israeli Military Blames Syria for Downing Russian Warplane
News
Sept. 18 2018
Israeli Military Blames Syria for Downing Russian Warplane
By The Moscow Times

Most read

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

News

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels

News

Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism

News

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections

News

Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter