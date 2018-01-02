A Day in the Museum

No matter how cold it is outside, it’s always warm in Moscow’s grand museums — the perfect places for long afternoons of exploration followed by a fortifying cup of tea in the cafe.



El Lissitzky This joint project of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center and the Tretyakov Gallery is the first large-scale El Lissitzky retrospective. El Lissitsky’s avant-garde art revolved around “prouns” — an art form that combines painting and architecture. The New Tretyakov Gallery’s part of the retrospective focuses on prouns from its own and foreign collections, while the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center will show some of Lissitzky’s “pre-avant-garde” works. Don’t miss this rare opportunity. The show runs until February 18. Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center. 11 Ulitsa Obraztsova, Bldg. 1A. Metro Marina Roshcha. +7 (495) 645 0550. jewish-museum.ru New Tretyakov Gallery. 10 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya.

Chaim Soutine Born near Minsk, Chaim Soutine fled the 1917 Revolution in France and became a leading representative of the School of Paris in the 1920s and 1930s. Friends with Amedeo Modigliani, Soutine became one of the finest abstract expressionists of the era. The retrospective at the Pushkin Museum is a joint project with the Musée d’Orsay and includes over 60 works: paintings by Soutine divided into the genres he was most prolific in (landscapes, still lifes and portraits), as well as works by contemporary artists inspired by Soutine. The show runs until January 21.

12 Ulitsa Volkhonka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. +7 (495) 609 9520. arts-museum.ru +7 (495) 957 0727. tretyakovgallery.ru



Kazimir Malevich

The discussion about whether “Black Square” is art has been over for a long time, but Malevich’s painting is still considered controversial by many in Russia. The exhibition at Rabochy i Kolkhoznitsa (Worker and a Collective Farm Girl), itself an extraordinary monument by sculptor Vera Mukhina, aims to show different facets of Malevich’s oeuvre, not just his abstract painting. Come to be surprised and delighted. The show runs till February 25.

Rabochiy i Kolkhoznitsa Pavillion, VDNKh. Metro VDNKh. +7 (495) 544 3400. vdnh.ru

Takashi Murakam

This season the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has organized the first Russian retrospective of Takashi Murakami, one of the best-known Japanese contemporary artists. Often called “the Japanese Andy Warhol,” his own brand of pop art and trademark smiley faces are easily recognizable. The show puts his work into the context of Japanese culture and the artist’s exploration of Eastern and Western traditions. One of the main attractions of the Moscow exhibit is a replica of his studio in Tokyo. The show runs until February 4.

9 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. +7 (495) 645 0520. garagemca.org



Someone 1917 Someone 1917 is a comprehensive survey of various art tendencies at the time of the 1917 Revolution and in the turbulent years that followed. There are 120 paintings and sculptures on view, many influenced by revolutionary events, including those by Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Boris Kustodiev, Kazimir Malevich, Olga Rozanova, Lyubov Popova, and Vassily Kandinsky. Many other works ignored the events entirely. A snapshot of art at a time when no one knew how the events of 1917 would end. The show runs until January 14.

10 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. +7 (495) 957 0727. tretyakovgallery.ru

