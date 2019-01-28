A Daring Theft in a Moscow Museum

When the news broke Sunday night of the theft of a painting at Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, it first seemed like a low-tech version of the “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, in the very popular show of works by 19th-century landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi — that is, one of the busiest times and places in the museum — a man coolly walked up to the painting of the mountain Ai-Petri in Crimea, appeared to straighten it, then lifted it off the wall and walked away as if on an errand. In the security tapes, the visitors seemed to assume by his manner that he was a museum worker. A few yards away by a column he popped the painting out of the frame and disappeared through the museum and then out on the street into a waiting Mercedes.

A few minutes after the theft, one of the women attendants sounded the alarm. As it happened, the police were already in the building, summoned over the reported theft of a fur coat in the basement coat-check.

But the story has a happy ending. By the next morning a suspect had been arrested in a town just outside the Moscow city limits. He told the police that he’d stashed the painting at a construction site, and the landscape was quickly recovered. It did not appear to be damaged.

At present, nothing is known about the suspect, other than he was known to the police due to a narcotics charge.

This was not the only incident at the museum in recent months. In May 2017 a man slashed a famous painting by Ilya Repin, “Ivan the Terrible and His Son.” It is currently being restored.

On Monday afternoon at a press conference, the head of the Tretyakov Gallery, Zelfira Tregulova, and two ministry of culture officials were not treating the incident as a caper movie with a happy ending. Tregulova grimly recounted the facts of the theft, noting that the report of a stolen fur coat at the time of the theft was not, she thought “a simple coincidence.” She also said that the painting, which was on loan from the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, would not be returned to the exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery but sent back to its home institution.

