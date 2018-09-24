An Open Letter By WADA President Craig Reedie (Op-ed)

The text below is an open letter written by the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie, defending WADA's decision last week to reinstate Russia's anti-doping body after it was disqualified over claims of involvement in a state-sponsored doping program. The decision to reinstate RUSADA has been met with criticism and allegations that WADA put money above clean sport.

Open Letter on Russian Anti-Doping Compliance from WADA president Craig Reedie



Ever since December 2014’s revelations, Russian doping has poisoned sport and its place in the world. Public confidence has been eroded. Athletes have been frustrated. Parents have been given another reason to forego encouraging their children to practice sport.

The Russian cheating was more widespread, more sophisticated, more devious and supported by more in Government positions than any other since the creation of our global anti-doping system. It tested us to the limit. In the storm provoked by this week’s significant step towards resolution, however, it is worth remembering that WADA was the first sports organization to confront the affair, with two long-running and independent investigations.

Given Russian cheats denied clean athletes their place in Olympic finals, or chances to stand on a podium in front of a full stadium, it is entirely understandable that clean athletes should feel passionately about the rehabilitation of offending institutions like Russia’s anti-doping agency.

WADA shares athletes’ concerns and has acted to the extent that we could. WADA has no powers to determine entries to sporting competitions, nor to apply sanctions to the doped. This is the responsibility of event organizers, international sports federations and national anti-doping organizations. If Russian athletes have been present in all sports and at every possible competition since 2016’s findings, with the honorable exceptions of athletics and Parasport, then that is the responsibility of those who govern the sports and events in question.

WADA’s remit is restricted to developing a robust Russian anti-doping agency, delivering this over recent years alongside external experts. Our pressure to secure progress and concessions has been unrelenting, even if the language we have used may have been polite, and even diplomatic.