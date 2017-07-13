Nemtsov Killers' Sentencing Brings Little Closure

A man found guilty of shooting prominent opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in view of the Kremlin two years ago was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Thursday.

Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the Chechen security forces, was found to have pulled the trigger as Nemtsov walked home across Moscow's Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge in February 2015. Four accomplices were also handed lengthy prison terms.

Nemtsov’s allies, however, criticized the ruling and the investigation saying masterminds behind the killing had still not been brought to justice.

“For us, this is just the start,” Vadim Prokhorov, the Nemtsov family lawyer, told The Moscow Times. “We demand that this insolent and unprecedented murder, which took place literally opposite the Kremlin, is actually investigated and the guilty are punished. This is not happening.”

Nemtsov, an outspoken reformer, was among Russia’s most prominent opposition politicians. He served as a Deputy Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin and was a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin.

On the day of his assassination, Nemtsov spoke on the Ekho Moskvy radio station where he called on listeners to join an upcoming protest against the Kremlin. The opposition politician was also preparing to publish a report implicating Russian forces in the war with Ukraine.