Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
53 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
1 hour ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
16 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
53 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
1 hour ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
16 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Double Jeopardy: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court

Feb 3, 2017 — 12:53
— Update: 12:54
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Feb 3, 2017 — 12:53
— Update: 12:54
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Alexander Bakhtin / TASS

Alexei Navalny, the main leader of Russia’s so-called “non-systemic” political opposition, may again become a convicted felon. If that happens, he'd lose the chance to compete in next year’s presidential race, when Vladimir Putin will likely seek a fourth term in office.

This week, as Navalny endures a retrial of his 2013 embezzlement case in Kirov, his fate and the future of the opposition hang in the balance. And the wait for a verdict might not be long: the case has raced along at a breakneck speed.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.  

Who is Alexei Navalny?

An anti-corruption crusader and campaigner, Navalny became one of the most prominent leaders of Russia’s anti-Kremlin political opposition during the winter protests in 2011 and 2012. In the years since, he has continued to be one of the country’s most visible critics of Vladimir Putin.

In 2013, Navalny ran in the Moscow mayoral election, nearly forcing a runoff vote against key Kremlin ally and acting Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The Kremlin expected the mayoral race to be an easy, validating ride for the incumbent, but the election ended up as a fierce showdown between Navalny, a charismatic young man, and Sobyanin, a dull career bureaucrat. Despite Navalny’s ultimate defeat, his campaign remains of the Russian opposition’s greatest success stories in the Putin era.

The campaign was overshadowed by the so-called “Kirovles case,” however, which happened simultaneously. In Kirov, a town 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Navalny was being tried for embezzling money from a local state-owned company.

On July 18, 2013, still roughly six weeks before the vote in Moscow, Navalny was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail. As the judge announced the punishment, bailiffs grabbed Navalny and his co-defendant, Pyotr Ofitserov, and led them straight to jail. Later that day, back in Moscow, large crowds of Navalny supporters gathered in the center of the city, furious about the court’s decision.

But the next morning, in an unprecedented ruling, the court overturned its own decision. Navalny was suddenly freed and released on bail, enabling him to take part in the mayoral race.

According to some rumors, Vladimir Putin had intervened directly with a phone call.

Later that year, after the election, a Kirov court convicted Navalny and Ofitserov of fraud and sentenced them both to probation. This time, they weren’t thrown in jail, but Navalny lost his right to run for elected office, now a convicted felon.

Then, three years later, the Russian Supreme Court overturned the ruling and sent the case back to Kirov’s courts for a retrial. In late December 2016, Navalny took advantage of his new status as citizen without any felony convictions, and announced his intention to run for president in 2018.

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attend a rally in Moscow, July 2013.
Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attend a rally in Moscow, July 2013. TASS

What is the Kirovles case?

The case goes back to 2009 when Navalny served as an adviser to Kirov’s governor. Pyotr Ofitserov was a businessman and founder of a private intermediary company involved in buying and selling timber.

They were both accused of organizing the theft of 10,000 cubic meters of timber from the state Kirovles company through Ofitserov’s firm. The accusation was that Kirovles was forced to sell its wood “cheaper than the market price” by Navalny — thus turning a normal business procedure into embezzlement.

Navalny and Ofitserov insisted that the prices for buying Kirovles timber were in accordance with market prices and the sale was a standard business operation, nothing more.

Nonetheless, they were convicted in October 2013. Three years later, the European Court of Human Rights found that Ofitserov’s company was simply running a normal business. On these grounds, the court ruled that Navalny and Ofitserov should be acquitted. Following this verdict, the Russian Supreme Court overturned the Kirov court ruling.

What’s happening right now?

The new hearings in Kirov started this January. The second trial much resembles the first one — it uses the same evidence, the same witnesses and the same position of the prosecution. Only, this time, it seems a lot more rushed.

On Feb 1., the Kirov court banned Navalny and Ofitserov from leaving the city. In what looked like an absurd turn of events, the judge named the city's Hilton Hotel as the pair's “temporary place of residence.”

The judge informed the hotel to extend Navalny's stay there, as he had only booked a room for one night. Speaking in court, Navalny told the judge: “While you're at it, could you also tell them I waited 40 minutes for my breakfast this morning.”

The court obliged me to stay at the Hilton until Feb. 10. Questions: a) Who’s going to pay for it? b) Can I use the mini-bar?

Navalny's team has livestreamed the entire case on social media. At one point, the activist asked the judge if he could pose for a selfie with him. The latter refused, but Navalny nonetheless posted a selfie from the courtroom on his Instagram.

The best photo from today’s Kirovles-2 hearing. Atmospheric

Why Navalny and Ofitserov insist the case is politically motivated?

Navalny alleges that the Kirovles case is fabricated in order to keep him out of Russian politics. He has described the re-trial as a “copy” of the 2013 case, and he is certain that he will be found guilty once again in order to prohibit him from running for the Russian presidency. Ofitserov has said that “Kirovles Season Two” looks just like the 2013 version.

Both draw attention to the fact that, just a few days before the new trial began, the judge changed the schedule of hearings. This made the whole process rushed. The lawyers, who informed the judge they could not participate on these dates because of other trials, were told that these other trials (some in Moscow) were suddenly postponed.

Both stress that the scenario of the trial is exactly the same as the last one.

“Last time, and this time, we said one thing from the first day: let’s look at the selling rates of Kirovles and then we can confirm that Ofitserov bought his [timber] at an average price,” Navalny wrote on Feb. 2. The judge refused to ask Kirovles for this information. “The rest of the process just lost its point. This is now simply a formality to make it look like we have an independent court. The verdict will be guilty,” concluded Navalny.  

What’s next?

The verdict will likely be announced in a few days. If Navalny is convicted, he will once again be banned from taking part in the presidential election. It is widely assumed that Vladimir Putin will be running for another term in the election, planned for March 2018. If Putin wins (which no one doubts) he will stay in the Kremlin for another six years.

It is widely believed that Putin’s political managers are now debating two options.

The first is to let Navalny run. This would make next year’s election somewhat exciting, since Navalny’s base will support him and go vote. Given social apathy and the historically low turnout in last fall’s parliamentary election, the Kremlin is worried that weak turnout during the presidential race will affect Putin’s legitimacy in the public eye. Having Navalny as an opponent would give the vote an element of intrigue always lacking in Russia’s predictable elections.

The second option is to not let him run, assuming it would give Navalny a platform to address the nation and put political stability and Putin’s ratings at risk. One need only remember Navalny’s unexpected success in Moscow’s 2013 mayoral race to understand the government’s concerns.

The impending court decision may well give us an answer to the Kremlin’s dilemma.  

Related
World
France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President
Russia
Russian Central Bank Denies Interfering With Alexey Navalny's Election Fundraising

Double Jeopardy: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court

1 minute ago

The Kremlin faces a dilemma — let Navalny run for president or find a way to disqualify him. Here’s what you need to know about the case.

53 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

1 hour ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

16 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

20 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

22 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

53 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

1 hour ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

16 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

53 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

1 hour ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

16 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

53 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

1 hour ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

16 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

2 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
2 days ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 19 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

20 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

22 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

49 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

49 minutes ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

49 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

49 minutes ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

49 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

49 minutes ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

18 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

see more

18 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players ...

18 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

23 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
DJ Octopus Gig
The Salesman Cinema
Ivanov Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
The Demon. The View From Above Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

23 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

20 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

22 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

19 hours ago
The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players ...

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

21 hours ago
You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a ...

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

19 hours ago
The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of ...

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+