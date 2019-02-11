Kremlin Puppet Master Surkov Distracts Public with Putin Panegyric (Op-ed)

On Feb. 11, the ill-reputed Vladislav Surkov, now personal advisor to President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, published another magnum opus that will almost surely have the pundits hopping. In the spirit of public service, then, here’s a preemptive debunking: Surkov’s a shill.

The former first deputy chief of the presidential administration rose to international prominence in 2006 as the leading Kremlin ideologist when he penned the term "sovereign democracy."



The argument of his piece, in a nutshell, is that Russia isn’t a democracy (surprise!). Never has been, never will be. And, of course, there aren’t really any democracies at all. Choice is an illusion. Everywhere and always.

Western societies work, he says, because they let people revel in that illusion. But the fiction has never really worked in Russia, which has tied itself into knots trying to maintain it.

But — and here’s the kicker — Russia doesn’t need the fiction, because it has Putin. Putin has built a system capable of ruling Russia for 100 years. Why? Because that system understands its people. From top to bottom, right to left, inside and out.

In Surkov’s view, Putin is Russia’s Sigmund Freud, Dr Ruth Westheimer and Jewish grandmother all rolled into one. He knows what you want, what you need and what’s good for you. And, in fact, so do the rest of the people Putin has running the country. And the system as a whole.

Never mind that there’s no evidence for this whatsoever. Putin is popular — though less than he once was — but his governance is not popular. Russians, by and large, do not think he rules in their interest. Russian citizens may agree that they have little choice, but that agreement is begrudging, not grateful. And Surkov almost certainly knows that. He reads the polls, too.