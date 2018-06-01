9 of St. Petersburg’s Souvenir Highlights

Faberge

For someone special, show your love like royalty and get them a Faberge egg. After you’ve seen the originals in the Hermitage and Faberge museums, exit through the gift shop to buy one of your own.

Hermitage Museum: Dvortsovaya Ploshchad, 2 Metro Admiralteyskaya hermitagemuseum.org

Faberge Museum: Fontanka Embankment, 21 Metro Gostiny Dvor fabergemuseum.ru

Amber

Another more wearable option for jewelry is amber. The Baltic Sea is home to huge deposits, and St. Petersburg jewelers have been turning it into bracelets, necklaces and earrings for centuries.

Amberkot: Sadovaya Ulitsa, 32 Metro Sennaya Ploshchad amberkot.ru



Porcelain

There might be nothing better to test the sturdiness of your suitcase (and your nerves) than to take back porcelain from the Imperial Porcelain Factory. It was from here that the tsars ordered their finest tableware.

Nevsky Prospekt, 35 Metro Gostiny Dvor ipm.ru



Watches

The Petrodvorets Watch Factory was founded by Peter the Great in 1721, and since 1961 has been manufacturing Raketa watches. The company has made models for the Red Army, the navy, and even polar expeditions. You can pick one up at the Babochka department store.

Babochka: Nevsky Prospekt, 153 Metro Ploshchad Alexandra Nevskogo babochka.ru



Sailor Chic

St. Petersburg hosts a naval base for the Baltic Fleet. Walking along Nevsky Prospekt, you are sure to run into sailors on leave. Many of them will be wearing a telnyashka, a blue and white striped undershirt. These shirts are also popular souvenirs.

Coins

As the center of imperial power, St. Petersburg was home to the empire’s largest mint. Founded by Peter the Great, it stands in the Peter and Paul Fortress. Here you can buy both antique and contemporary coins and medals.

Petropavlovskaya Krepost, 6 Metro Gorkovskaya spmd.goznak.ru



For the Sweet Tooth

Why not get some candy from the Krupskaya Candy Factory? Look for the Mishka na Severe or “Northern Bear,” with a polar bear on the front. Fun fact: The factory is named after the revolutionary wife of Vladimir Lenin, Nadezhda Krupskaya.

Ulitsa Pravdy, 6 Metro Dostoyevskaya krupskaya-shop.ru

Fashion

The former capital is also home to some of Russia’s trendiest fashion outlets. At New Holland Island you can pick up some glitzy items. Fashionistas should also visit DLT, St. Petersburg’s oldest department store, and now the flagship store of TsUM Moscow. DLT carries more than 700 international brands and is located in a beautiful Art Nouveau building.

New Holland Island: Admiralteysky Canal Embankment, 2 Metro Admiralteyskaya newhollandsp.ru

DLT: Ulitsa Bolshaya Konyushennaya, 21-23a Metro Nevsky Prospekt dlt.ru

For Football Fans

Don’t forget to visit the Zenit flagship store and show your support for St. Petersburg’s home team.

Petrovsky Ostrov, 2-G Metro Sportivnaya shop.fc-zenit.ru