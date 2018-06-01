News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
June 01 2018 - 16:06

9 of St. Petersburg’s Souvenir Highlights

Press Service

Faberge

For someone special, show your love like royalty and get them a Faberge egg. After you’ve seen the originals in the Hermitage and Faberge museums, exit through the gift shop to buy one of your own.

Hermitage Museum: Dvortsovaya Ploshchad, 2 Metro Admiralteyskaya hermitagemuseum.org

Faberge Museum: Fontanka Embankment, 21 Metro Gostiny Dvor  fabergemuseum.ru

Amber

Another more wearable option for jewelry is amber. The Baltic Sea is home to huge deposits, and St. Petersburg jewelers have been turning it into bracelets, necklaces and earrings for centuries.

Amberkot: Sadovaya Ulitsa, 32 Metro Sennaya Ploshchad  amberkot.ru

Porcelain

There might be nothing better to test the sturdiness of your suitcase (and your nerves) than to take back porcelain from the Imperial Porcelain Factory. It was from here that the tsars ordered their finest tableware.

Nevsky Prospekt, 35 Metro Gostiny Dvor  ipm.ru

Watches

The Petrodvorets Watch Factory was founded by Peter the Great in 1721, and since 1961 has been manufacturing Raketa watches. The company has made models for the Red Army, the navy, and even polar expeditions. You can pick one up at the Babochka department store.

Babochka: Nevsky Prospekt, 153 Metro Ploshchad Alexandra Nevskogo  babochka.ru

Sailor Chic

St. Petersburg hosts a naval base for the Baltic Fleet. Walking along Nevsky Prospekt, you are sure to run into sailors on leave. Many of them will be wearing a telnyashka, a blue and white striped undershirt. These shirts are also popular souvenirs.

Coins

As the center of imperial power, St. Petersburg was home to the empire’s largest mint. Founded by Peter the Great, it stands in the Peter and Paul Fortress. Here you can buy both antique and contemporary coins and medals.

Petropavlovskaya Krepost, 6 Metro Gorkovskaya  spmd.goznak.ru

For the Sweet Tooth

Why not get some candy from the Krupskaya Candy Factory? Look for the Mishka na Severe or “Northern Bear,” with a polar bear on the front. Fun fact: The factory is named after the revolutionary wife of Vladimir Lenin, Nadezhda Krupskaya.

Ulitsa Pravdy, 6 Metro Dostoyevskaya  krupskaya-shop.ru

Fashion

The former capital is also home to some of Russia’s trendiest fashion outlets. At New Holland Island you can pick up some glitzy items. Fashionistas should also visit DLT, St. Petersburg’s oldest department store, and now the flagship store of TsUM Moscow. DLT carries more than 700 international brands and is located in a beautiful Art Nouveau building.

New Holland Island: Admiralteysky Canal Embankment, 2 Metro Admiralteyskaya  newhollandsp.ru

DLT: Ulitsa Bolshaya Konyushennaya, 21-23a Metro Nevsky Prospekt  dlt.ru

For Football Fans

Don’t forget to visit the Zenit flagship store and show your support for St. Petersburg’s home team.

Petrovsky Ostrov, 2-G Metro Sportivnaya  shop.fc-zenit.ru

What to Expect From the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 24 2018
What to Expect From the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (Op-ed)
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg
News
May 31 2018
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg
British Consulate in St. Petersburg Closes After 26 Years in Operation
News
June 08 2018
British Consulate in St. Petersburg Closes After 26 Years in Operation

Latest news

Two Mexican Women Injured After Taxi Ploughs Into Pedestrians in Central Moscow
News
June 16 2018
Two Mexican Women Injured After Taxi Ploughs Into Pedestrians in Central Moscow
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow
News
June 16 2018
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
News
June 15 2018
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox