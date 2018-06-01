News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
June 01 2018 - 20:06

9 of St. Petersburg’s Best Eats

Goose Goose

Probka

Probka on Dobrolyubova is one of six restaurants in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Berlin owned by famous chef and entrepreneur Aram Mnatsakanov. This restaurant offers a traditional Italian menu and is well-known for its large open kitchen. You can choose between more than 100 wines and every day the restaurant bakes fresh bread in its antique oven. If you want to have a unique experience, we recommend you book the “chef’s table,” located in the first hall of the restaurant. Italian chef Antonio Fresa will cook directly in front of the lucky diners, explaining his dishes, the ingredients and his creative decisions.

Prospekt Dobrolyubova, 6  probka.org

Khachapuri i Vino

Kachapuri I Vino serves traditional Georgian fare in a welcoming and warm atmosphere. You’ll find a wide range of khachapuri — there are a dozen varieties — the traditional adzhika spiced paste, fresh herbs and beans, pkhali (the beetroot/spinach/green beans paste balls) and pomegranate wine. The restaurant has a simple but contemporary design: sun-bleached walls, bronze accents and woven patterns.

Ulitsa Pravdy, 9  +7 (952) 232 2543

Probka

Bekitzer

Everybody in the city knows Bekitzer, the Israeli restaurant on trendy Ulitsa Rubinshteina. The atmosphere is unfailingly festive and guests crowd the shared tables and bar. The service is quick and the bartenders can give you suggestions on the best cocktails and Israeli wine to get while you’re waiting to be seated. The menu includes hummus, falafel, shawarma with kosher meat, and sahib — a pita with a vegetable filling.

Ulitsa Rubinshteina, 40/11  bekitzer.ru/en

Goose Goose

Goose Goose is in the very heart of St. Petersburg on upscale Bolshaya Konushennaya Ulitsa; it is an elegant restaurant place to recharge your batteries during a hectic day of shopping. Italian chef Valentino Bontempi brought with him to St. Petersburg a unique pinsa recipe — reminiscent of traditional pizza, and prepared from a special mixture of flour from three cereals: wheat, soy and rice. And the restaurant doesn’t just offer Italy’s most famous dish — it also has salads, soups, pasta, meat and fish.

Bolshaya Konyushennaya Ulitsa, 27  +7 (812) 928 3727

Bekitzer

Taqueria Don Garcia

If you’ve got a craving for some authentic Mexican food, Taqueria Don Garcia is what you are looking for. Mexican chef Gerardo Garcia serves up real Mexican tacos, quesadillas, as well as soups and churros. This place has become hugely popular among the city’s expats, who enjoy the authentic fare in a cozy and friendly atmosphere. You’ll find Taqueria Don Garcia inside the Gorizont Shopping Mall, located in front of the new Zenit Arena. Chef Garcia also organizes workshops on Mexican cooking, in both English and Russian.

Prospekt Aviakonstruktorov, 2A Gorizont Shopping Mall  vk.com/el_taquito

Mezonin

Located in the Belmond Grand Hotel Europe on main thoroughfare Nevsky Prospekt, the cafe will welcome hungry sports fans during the World Cup. Watch the match on TV, sample the cafe’s signature crab burger, and try your best to choose just one dessert from the enormous choice on offer. The cafe is really getting into the football spirit — the waiting staff will have a special uniform to suit the occasion and will be on hand to serve classic burgers, hot dogs and pretzels to football fanatics.

Belmond Grand Hotel Europe Nevsky Prospekt, Mikhailovskaya Ulitsa 1/7  belmond.com

Korushka

Among the numerous restaurants owned by the successful Ginza Project (there are more than 40 in St. Petersburg alone) Korushka is without a doubt one of the most beautiful in the city center. It is in fact the only restaurant on Zayachy Island, best known for the Peter and Paul Fortress. From the two spacious halls you can look out the big windows at the Neva River, with a view of the Winter Palace, the Palace Bridge and Vasilievsky Island. Guests in the summer can eat on the terrace with a view of the beach, where locals sometimes sunbathe. The menu varies from Georgian to European food and is known for offering a diverse selection of fresh fish, especially at the end of spring and in the summer, including the eponymous korushka (smelt fish).

Petropavlovskaya Krepost, 3  en.ginza.ru/spb/restaurant/korushka

Mezonin

Teplo

Opened in 2008, Teplo (“warmth”) is an affordable spot to have breakfast, a quick lunch or a relaxing dinner. The interior has been lovingly designed, and is full of books in different languages, while the patio becomes a bright garden inside a small yard. The menu offers options for every palate. Diners can choose from a traditional borshch soup, beef Stroganoff and Napoleon cake or Asian-style rice noodles with shrimp, all washed down with Georgian or Italian wine. In addition to the fixed menu, there are daily specials.

Bolshaya Morskaya Ulitsa, 45  v-teple.ru/eng

Mickey & Monkeys

One of the best burger places in the city, Mickey & Monkeys is open from morning till night serving American-style breakfasts, hamburgers, cocktails and salads. Bicycles hung on the walls and cool music create a hip atmosphere. For those with large appetites, Mickey & Monkeys is also known for its over-the-top milkshakes with different ingredients, including every kind of marshmallow you could ever imagine. The restaurant is part of the Coffee Room project, which includes another small burger place located in front of Mickey & Monkeys on the central and popular Gorokhovaya Ulitsa. The coolest place to hang out if you’re feeling seriously hungry — they’ll take good care of you here. Reservations are essential if you want to beat the usual crowd to their tables, especially on weekends.

Gorokhovaya Ulitsa, 27  coffeeroomspb.com/mickey-and-monkeys

What to Expect From the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 24 2018
What to Expect From the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (Op-ed)
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg
News
May 31 2018
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg
British Consulate in St. Petersburg Closes After 26 Years in Operation
News
June 08 2018
British Consulate in St. Petersburg Closes After 26 Years in Operation

Latest news

Russia Dominates Saudis 5-0 in First World Cup Game
News
June 14 2018
Russia Dominates Saudis 5-0 in First World Cup Game
With Eyes on World Cup, Russia Moves to Raise Retirement Age
News
June 14 2018
With Eyes on World Cup, Russia Moves to Raise Retirement Age
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence
News
June 14 2018
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox