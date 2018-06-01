City

9 of St. Petersburg’s Best Eats

Goose Goose

Probka Probka on Dobrolyubova is one of six restaurants in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Berlin owned by famous chef and entrepreneur Aram Mnatsakanov. This restaurant offers a traditional Italian menu and is well-known for its large open kitchen. You can choose between more than 100 wines and every day the restaurant bakes fresh bread in its antique oven. If you want to have a unique experience, we recommend you book the “chef’s table,” located in the first hall of the restaurant. Italian chef Antonio Fresa will cook directly in front of the lucky diners, explaining his dishes, the ingredients and his creative decisions. Prospekt Dobrolyubova, 6 probka.org Khachapuri i Vino Kachapuri I Vino serves traditional Georgian fare in a welcoming and warm atmosphere. You’ll find a wide range of khachapuri — there are a dozen varieties — the traditional adzhika spiced paste, fresh herbs and beans, pkhali (the beetroot/spinach/green beans paste balls) and pomegranate wine. The restaurant has a simple but contemporary design: sun-bleached walls, bronze accents and woven patterns. Ulitsa Pravdy, 9 +7 (952) 232 2543

Probka

Bekitzer Everybody in the city knows Bekitzer, the Israeli restaurant on trendy Ulitsa Rubinshteina. The atmosphere is unfailingly festive and guests crowd the shared tables and bar. The service is quick and the bartenders can give you suggestions on the best cocktails and Israeli wine to get while you’re waiting to be seated. The menu includes hummus, falafel, shawarma with kosher meat, and sahib — a pita with a vegetable filling. Ulitsa Rubinshteina, 40/11 bekitzer.ru/en Goose Goose Goose Goose is in the very heart of St. Petersburg on upscale Bolshaya Konushennaya Ulitsa; it is an elegant restaurant place to recharge your batteries during a hectic day of shopping. Italian chef Valentino Bontempi brought with him to St. Petersburg a unique pinsa recipe — reminiscent of traditional pizza, and prepared from a special mixture of flour from three cereals: wheat, soy and rice. And the restaurant doesn’t just offer Italy’s most famous dish — it also has salads, soups, pasta, meat and fish. Bolshaya Konyushennaya Ulitsa, 27 +7 (812) 928 3727

Bekitzer

Taqueria Don Garcia If you’ve got a craving for some authentic Mexican food, Taqueria Don Garcia is what you are looking for. Mexican chef Gerardo Garcia serves up real Mexican tacos, quesadillas, as well as soups and churros. This place has become hugely popular among the city’s expats, who enjoy the authentic fare in a cozy and friendly atmosphere. You’ll find Taqueria Don Garcia inside the Gorizont Shopping Mall, located in front of the new Zenit Arena. Chef Garcia also organizes workshops on Mexican cooking, in both English and Russian. Prospekt Aviakonstruktorov, 2A Gorizont Shopping Mall vk.com/el_taquito Mezonin Located in the Belmond Grand Hotel Europe on main thoroughfare Nevsky Prospekt, the cafe will welcome hungry sports fans during the World Cup. Watch the match on TV, sample the cafe’s signature crab burger, and try your best to choose just one dessert from the enormous choice on offer. The cafe is really getting into the football spirit — the waiting staff will have a special uniform to suit the occasion and will be on hand to serve classic burgers, hot dogs and pretzels to football fanatics. Belmond Grand Hotel Europe Nevsky Prospekt, Mikhailovskaya Ulitsa 1/7 belmond.com Korushka Among the numerous restaurants owned by the successful Ginza Project (there are more than 40 in St. Petersburg alone) Korushka is without a doubt one of the most beautiful in the city center. It is in fact the only restaurant on Zayachy Island, best known for the Peter and Paul Fortress. From the two spacious halls you can look out the big windows at the Neva River, with a view of the Winter Palace, the Palace Bridge and Vasilievsky Island. Guests in the summer can eat on the terrace with a view of the beach, where locals sometimes sunbathe. The menu varies from Georgian to European food and is known for offering a diverse selection of fresh fish, especially at the end of spring and in the summer, including the eponymous korushka (smelt fish). Petropavlovskaya Krepost, 3 en.ginza.ru/spb/restaurant/korushka

Mezonin