8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Moscow Maslenitsa
Pancake heaven for everyone in the capital
More than 30 pancake stalls will appear in the
city center streets on Novy Arbat and Tverskaya
streets between Feb. 17-26. Here, you can attend
a pancake-making masterclass or be inspired
by recipe for sumptuous blini — with toppings
like berries, condensed milk, or seafood. Public
spaces will be decorated with straw Maslenitsa
effigies, ice sculptures, and a Russian toythemed
carousel. Don’t know what pancake
frisbee or shooting is? This is your one chance
to find out what these alternative carnival
games are all about.
more info (in Russian) at mos.ru/city/
festivals/maslenitsa
Kuskovo Estate
Party like a count
The Kuskovo Estate will host its own
Maslenitsa festival. While taking a tour of
the manor of Count Sheremetev, you can
learn about the extravagant celebrations
held for distinguished guests in the 18th
century. Enjoy a folklore ensemble and
the tour for 550 rubles per person. For an
additional 150 rubles, you can snack on
pancakes and fragrant tea in the museum
cafe. Individual appointments can be
reserved on Feb. 25 and 26.
kuskovo.ru/news1/news178/
Imperial Carnival at the Izmailovo Kremlin
Wave goodbye to winter pre-revolutionary style
Over Feb. 20 to 26, the Center for Russian Culture at the Izmailovo Kremlin will be hosting the largest and most traditional celebration in the city. The program this year is features activities such as pancakemaking masterclasses, folk dancing, and a child-friendly adaptation of RimskyKorsakov’s opera “The Snow Maiden.” The Kremlin will also be housing new installations during the week: Expect a snow maze, an ice slide and much more.
73 Izmailovskoye Shosse
Metro Partizanskaya
Maslenitsa in the Hermitage Gardens
Celebration in the heart of the city
Don’t feel like traveling all the way to Ded Moroz’s Manor or the Izmailovo Kremlin for Maslenitsa? No need to fret, since some of the best celebrations will be taking place right in the city center, in the Hermitage Gardens! With an array of spectacular performances, dancing, and singing, this year’s celebration promises to be a real treat for the eyes. But the cherry on top has got to be the preparation of a huge pancake worthy of a Guinness world record. Grab yourself a hot drink and a slice of this culinary wonder and get ready to shed those endof-winter blues.
Feb. 26, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
3 Karetny Ryad
Metro Chekhovskaya
Maslenitsa Weekend at Nikola Lenivets
Burn some art
The popular Nikola-Lenivets park in the Kaluga region, 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, is organizing a whole Maslenitsa program from Feb. 23 to 26. Check out the site-specific land art installations, before taking part in burning one. The art object to be burned is called “Pyramid.” It was constructed over the winter by Russia’s most prominent land artist — also the founder of Nikola-Lenivets Park — Nikolai Polissky.
Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region.
Kolomenskoye Park
More pancakes in the park
Say farewell to the long winter with spirit at Kolomenskoye’s weekend celebration. The two-day event (Feb. 25 and 26) will include games, dances, concerts, and, of course, pancakes. The first day will feature a Maslenitsa performance, while the second day will be a rowdy affair, offering of competitions and singalongs to live music.
39 Prospekt Andropova
Metro Kolomenskaya
Maslenitsa at Grandfather Frost’s Manor
Pancakes and tea with Ded Moroz
Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) is the Russian version of Santa Claus. On Feb. 26, Ded Moroz’s Manor in southeast Moscow will host its very own Maslenitsa carnival. For one day only, Ded Moroz will give up his home to make way for a celebration of singing, dancing and, of course, pancake-eating. The Talitsa folk ensemble will be performing folk songs for you to get up and dance to, no matter how old you are. And of course the day would not be complete without the burning of effigies — with the help of artists from the Moscow Fire Theater.
Usadba Deda Moroza
168d Volgogradsky Prospekt
Metro Kuzminki
Maslenitsa at Flacon
Compete against hipsters at the design factory
The Flacon design factory will host its own Maslenitsa festival on Feb. 26, giving guests a full schedule of Russian history and contemporeanity. The festival will kick off with a performance of weapons, fist-fighting and archery. After that, the guests themselves will be able to compete in Russian games played since pagan times: sack races, tug of war, balance beam battles and more. The festivities will end with a majestic fire show and the traditional burning of winter effigies.
flacon.ru/events/affiche/maslenitsa-blin
36 Ulitsa Bolshaya Novodmitrovskaya
Metro Dmitrovskaya
