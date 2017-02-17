8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent. It celebrates the end of winter, symbolized by the burning of effigies. The celebration has been been get ting more popular in recent years and now there is a Maslenitsa event on practically every street corner. To help you navigate the Maslenitsa week and eat only the best pancakes, The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the most interesting events.



Moscow Maslenitsa Pancake heaven for everyone in the capital More than 30 pancake stalls will appear in the city center streets on Novy Arbat and Tverskaya streets between Feb. 17-26. Here, you can attend a pancake-making masterclass or be inspired by recipe for sumptuous blini — with toppings like berries, condensed milk, or seafood. Public spaces will be decorated with straw Maslenitsa effigies, ice sculptures, and a Russian toythemed carousel. Don’t know what pancake frisbee or shooting is? This is your one chance to find out what these alternative carnival games are all about. more info (in Russian) at mos.ru/city/ festivals/maslenitsa



Kuskovo Estate Party like a count The Kuskovo Estate will host its own Maslenitsa festival. While taking a tour of the manor of Count Sheremetev, you can learn about the extravagant celebrations held for distinguished guests in the 18th century. Enjoy a folklore ensemble and the tour for 550 rubles per person. For an additional 150 rubles, you can snack on pancakes and fragrant tea in the museum cafe. Individual appointments can be reserved on Feb. 25 and 26. kuskovo.ru/news1/news178/



Imperial Carnival at the Izmailovo Kremlin Wave goodbye to winter pre-revolutionary style Over Feb. 20 to 26, the Center for Russian Culture at the Izmailovo Kremlin will be hosting the largest and most traditional celebration in the city. The program this year is features activities such as pancakemaking masterclasses, folk dancing, and a child-friendly adaptation of RimskyKorsakov’s opera “The Snow Maiden.” The Kremlin will also be housing new installations during the week: Expect a snow maze, an ice slide and much more. kremlin-izmailovo.com 73 Izmailovskoye Shosse Metro Partizanskaya



Maslenitsa in the Hermitage Gardens Celebration in the heart of the city Don’t feel like traveling all the way to Ded Moroz’s Manor or the Izmailovo Kremlin for Maslenitsa? No need to fret, since some of the best celebrations will be taking place right in the city center, in the Hermitage Gardens! With an array of spectacular performances, dancing, and singing, this year’s celebration promises to be a real treat for the eyes. But the cherry on top has got to be the preparation of a huge pancake worthy of a Guinness world record. Grab yourself a hot drink and a slice of this culinary wonder and get ready to shed those endof-winter blues. Feb. 26, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. mosgorsad.ru 3 Karetny Ryad Metro Chekhovskaya

Maslenitsa Weekend at Nikola Lenivets Burn some art The popular Nikola-Lenivets park in the Kaluga region, 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, is organizing a whole Maslenitsa program from Feb. 23 to 26. Check out the site-specific land art installations, before taking part in burning one. The art object to be burned is called “Pyramid.” It was constructed over the winter by Russia’s most prominent land artist — also the founder of Nikola-Lenivets Park — Nikolai Polissky. maslenitsa.nikola-lenivets.ru Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region.



Kolomenskoye Park More pancakes in the park Say farewell to the long winter with spirit at Kolomenskoye’s weekend celebration. The two-day event (Feb. 25 and 26) will include games, dances, concerts, and, of course, pancakes. The first day will feature a Maslenitsa performance, while the second day will be a rowdy affair, offering of competitions and singalongs to live music. mgomz.ru/kolomenskoe 39 Prospekt Andropova Metro Kolomenskaya



Maslenitsa at Grandfather Frost’s Manor Pancakes and tea with Ded Moroz Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) is the Russian version of Santa Claus. On Feb. 26, Ded Moroz’s Manor in southeast Moscow will host its very own Maslenitsa carnival. For one day only, Ded Moroz will give up his home to make way for a celebration of singing, dancing and, of course, pancake-eating. The Talitsa folk ensemble will be performing folk songs for you to get up and dance to, no matter how old you are. And of course the day would not be complete without the burning of effigies — with the help of artists from the Moscow Fire Theater. Usadba Deda Moroza dedmorozmos.ru 168d Volgogradsky Prospekt Metro Kuzminki

