8 of St. Petersburg's Best World Cup Bars

Базара Нет (Bazara Nyet) Although there are many bars and cafes on St. Petersburg’s Ulitsa Rubinshteyna party street, the World Cup will not be shown in most of them. The street food cafe Bazara Nyet is one of the few exceptions. Named after a typical Russian expression, “no bazaar” (“no problem”), this cafe can offer sports fans a great atmosphere and tasty meals with both vegetarian and vegan options. Ulitsa Rubinshteyna, 21. Metro Dostoyevskaya vk.com/bazaranetbar Liverpool The name says it all. Named after the pub owner’s favorite football team and the birthplace of his favorite band, the Beatles, Liverpool is the perfect place to watch a football game and listen to some great live music. The pub is divided into two rooms, so it’s no problem if there are sports fans who would like to watch two different games. The spot also hosts local bands that perform classic rock covers. The bar offers a range of over 20 beer brands and a selection of 13 different tap beers, including a local lager and APA. Ulitsa Mayakovskogo, 16. Metro Mayakovskaya liverpool.ru

O’Hooligans One of the most famous Irish pub chains in St. Petersburg, O’Hooligans is the city’s most authentic attempt at a real Irish pub, with friendly staff and a very green wooden interior. Here you will find not only a good selection of beers, but also a fine choice of stronger drinks, which might come in handy in case of unexpected victories (or losses)! Bolshaya Konyushennaya Ulitsa, 14. Metro Nevsky Prospekt konn.ohooligans.ru Mad Max If you are a beer lover and eager to try local brews, Mad Max is your spot. With its modern factory-like interior, Mad Max is a spacious brewery, half hidden in the city center. Besides a wide variety of local and foreign beers, the bar offers snacks and meals. The presence of big screens on the walls and the vast dimensions of the place (it seats 320 people) make it the perfect place to watch the games. Sadovaya Ulitsa, 12. Metro Gostiny Dvor mad-m.ru Breaking Bad If the crowded streets of Nevsky have already got you tired and you want to move to the comfort and serenity of Petrogradskaya Island just a few metro stops away, there are plenty of places you can watch the matches. In close proximity to Petrovksy Stadium, Breaking Bad is notorious for its low prices and fun atmosphere. The bar boasts a selection of 600 different beers, featuring 20 varieties of draft beer. Ulitsa Yablochkova, 2/10. Metro Sportivnaya facebook.com/breakingbadbeercafe

