Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination
3 hours ago First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict
4 hours ago Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World
Moscow
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination
3 hours ago First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict
4 hours ago Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

Our guide to a memorable and romantic March 8

March 6, 2017 — 13:14
— Update: 13:19
March 6, 2017 — 13:14
— Update: 13:19
Most Read
Russia
Burying the Bombshell
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Russia
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Going on a hot-air balloon flight over the city and surroundings will be an unforgettable experience - just make sure you wrap up warm for the occasion. aerowaltz.ru

Get Over It All

Fly a hot-air balloon high above the city

Get a bird’s-eye view of Moscow by taking your lover or best friends on an enchanting hot-air balloon flight with Aerowaltz. The company is offering a discount campaign that coincides with Women’s Day, so it’s added incentive to take advantage of the offer. You can even request a heart-shaped balloon. Magic carpet not included.

aerowaltz.ru

88 Volokolamskoye Shosse, Bldg 8, office 225

Metro Tushinskaya






pixabay

Soak Up the Feeling

Pamper yourself with a new look or massage

Want to celebrate your womanhood? Or get a jump-start on shaping up for spring? Spend the day at a spa! There’s no shortage of spas in Moscow, but for those who don’t speak Russian, try the Expat Salon. Their employees all speak English and will try their best to make your haircut, manicure, pedicure or massage luxurious and comfortable.

expatsalon.ru3

Maly Patriarshy Pereulok

Metro Mayakovskaya






mendeleev bar

Romantic Rendezvous

An intimate date in a basement speakeasy

Want to escape with your lover to a dark corner? Head down to Bar Mendeleev, a secret underground cocktail bar with live jazz, a retro interior and dim lighting to set the mood. It’s located through the back of a tiny noodle shop called Lucky Noodles. There’s no code word to get in, but make sure you look good because the face control is tough.

mendeleevbar.ru

20/1 Ulitsa Petrovka

Metro Trubnaya






hortus.ru

A Real Cheese-Fest

Party in Moscow’s oldest botanical garden

After the success of its last Women’s Day celebration — when over 6,800 people turned up — the Apothecaries’ Garden is holding an event called “The Arrival ofSpring: Rehearsal,” featuring rare tulips, free cheesemaking classes (courtesy of leading Russian cheesemaker Marina Kamanina) and a traditional farmer’s market offering bread, (more) cheeses, puddings, fruit juices and mulled wine. The entrance fee is 300 rubles ($5.20).

hortus.ru

26 Prospekt Mira, Bldg 1.

Metro Prospekt Mira





pixabay

Flowers at the Finish Line

Show your love in your running shoes

If you want to avoid the crowds of Gorky Park and VDNKh but still fancy a romantic stroll in the fresh air, why not head out to Fili Park? It’s a lovely park in late winter, and on March 8 men who are feeling brave and full of energy can even take part in the annual flower run, a 2-kilometer jog holding a bouquet of tulips to give to your beloved at the finish line. The action starts at 11 a.m. at the main entrance to the park.

Ulitsa Bolshaya Filyovskaya

Metro Filyovsky Park





pixabay

Get in the Saddle

Ride horses through a snowy forest

If you’re searching for a romantic outing that’s truly out of the ordinary, how about horseback riding through picturesque forests and meadows? This is perfectweather — not too cold, but fresh snow on the ground. The Ashukino horse farm is located 30 kilometers from Moscow — just far enough away to escape the bustling city for a relaxing afternoon in nature. The 1,200-ruble ($20.75) cost of a one-hour ride includes instruction in the basics of horseback riding. Advance bookings are mandatory.

+7 (967) 053 0792

+7 (963) 660 51092

Ulitsa Lermontova,

Ashukino, Moscow region






pixabay

She Shall Go to the Ball

Dress up and dance the afternoon away

If you’ve always dreamed of attending a Russian ball but don’t know how to dance, the Russian Waltz can teach you and your lover how to trip the light fantastic. Ladies, don an evening dress or ball gown. Gents, put on a smart jacket or a tux. Tickets are 500 rubles ($8.50) and food is available. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — book in advance.

+7 (903) 522 1505

ru-ball@yandex.ru21

Staraya Basmannaya

Metro Krasniye Vorota






letarium

Ride the Wild Wind

Beat gravity by skydiving in a wind tunnel

If you’re looking for a Women’s Day that will test your partner’s bravery, you could give skydiving a whirl. Letarium offers indoor skydiving in an ultra-modern, gravity-defying wind tunnel — perfect if you've always wanted to experience the feeling of weightlessness without having to jump out of an airplane.

letarium.ru/

5/1 Ulitsa Krylatskaya

Metro Krylatskoye


Related
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Moscow
A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?

2 hours ago

The Russian elite believe bribes are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

2 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

3 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

4 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

2 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

3 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

4 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

3 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

4 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

Exhibition

Sergei Bratkov. Brat Film Fest

Regina / Winzavod
to Apr. 15

19 shorts by Sergei Bratkov and his brother Yury shot in Ukraine from 2008 to 2016. The program also includes films by Stas Volyazlovsky (Kherson, Ukraine), Alina Kleitman (Kiev, Ukraine) and Dmitry Starusev (Moscow, Russia). For showings see the Regina Gallery Facebook page www.facebook.com/Regina.Gallery Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

3 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

4 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

2 days, 22 hours ago
Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. These photographs show his work, life, family and ...

2 days, 18 hours ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days, 21 hours ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days, 22 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

see more

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

2 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in ...

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

Mon. Mar. 06

More events
Triptych Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Imperial Carnival at the Izmailovo Kremlin Festival
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Geometry of Now Festival
La La Land Cinema

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

2 days ago
Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in ...

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

2 days ago
Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to ...

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

2 days ago
Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Cinema

Jackie

Pablo Larrain’s biopic stars Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, following her life after the 1963 assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy.

Mon. Mar. 06 Mon. Mar. 06
Pioneer
7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m.; 11:40 p.m. 11:40 p.m..

Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Most Read

Burying the Bombshell

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+