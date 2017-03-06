8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

Get Over It All Fly a hot-air balloon high above the city Get a bird’s-eye view of Moscow by taking your lover or best friends on an enchanting hot-air balloon flight with Aerowaltz. The company is offering a discount campaign that coincides with Women’s Day, so it’s added incentive to take advantage of the offer. You can even request a heart-shaped balloon. Magic carpet not included. aerowaltz.ru 88 Volokolamskoye Shosse, Bldg 8, office 225 Metro Tushinskaya











Soak Up the Feeling Pamper yourself with a new look or massage Want to celebrate your womanhood? Or get a jump-start on shaping up for spring? Spend the day at a spa! There’s no shortage of spas in Moscow, but for those who don’t speak Russian, try the Expat Salon. Their employees all speak English and will try their best to make your haircut, manicure, pedicure or massage luxurious and comfortable. expatsalon.ru3 Maly Patriarshy Pereulok Metro Mayakovskaya











Romantic Rendezvous An intimate date in a basement speakeasy Want to escape with your lover to a dark corner? Head down to Bar Mendeleev, a secret underground cocktail bar with live jazz, a retro interior and dim lighting to set the mood. It’s located through the back of a tiny noodle shop called Lucky Noodles. There’s no code word to get in, but make sure you look good because the face control is tough. mendeleevbar.ru 20/1 Ulitsa Petrovka Metro Trubnaya











A Real Cheese-Fest Party in Moscow’s oldest botanical garden After the success of its last Women’s Day celebration — when over 6,800 people turned up — the Apothecaries’ Garden is holding an event called “The Arrival ofSpring: Rehearsal,” featuring rare tulips, free cheesemaking classes (courtesy of leading Russian cheesemaker Marina Kamanina) and a traditional farmer’s market offering bread, (more) cheeses, puddings, fruit juices and mulled wine. The entrance fee is 300 rubles ($5.20). hortus.ru 26 Prospekt Mira, Bldg 1. Metro Prospekt Mira









Flowers at the Finish Line Show your love in your running shoes If you want to avoid the crowds of Gorky Park and VDNKh but still fancy a romantic stroll in the fresh air, why not head out to Fili Park? It’s a lovely park in late winter, and on March 8 men who are feeling brave and full of energy can even take part in the annual flower run, a 2-kilometer jog holding a bouquet of tulips to give to your beloved at the finish line. The action starts at 11 a.m. at the main entrance to the park. Ulitsa Bolshaya Filyovskaya Metro Filyovsky Park









Get in the Saddle Ride horses through a snowy forest If you’re searching for a romantic outing that’s truly out of the ordinary, how about horseback riding through picturesque forests and meadows? This is perfectweather — not too cold, but fresh snow on the ground. The Ashukino horse farm is located 30 kilometers from Moscow — just far enough away to escape the bustling city for a relaxing afternoon in nature. The 1,200-ruble ($20.75) cost of a one-hour ride includes instruction in the basics of horseback riding. Advance bookings are mandatory. +7 (967) 053 0792 +7 (963) 660 51092 Ulitsa Lermontova, Ashukino, Moscow region











She Shall Go to the Ball Dress up and dance the afternoon away If you’ve always dreamed of attending a Russian ball but don’t know how to dance, the Russian Waltz can teach you and your lover how to trip the light fantastic. Ladies, don an evening dress or ball gown. Gents, put on a smart jacket or a tux. Tickets are 500 rubles ($8.50) and food is available. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — book in advance. +7 (903) 522 1505 ru-ball@yandex.ru21 Staraya Basmannaya Metro Krasniye Vorota









