Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
7 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
8 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Russia
Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report
Russia
Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
Russia
No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
7 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
8 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

The international human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

Feb 10, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 20:12
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Feb 10, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 20:12
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom
Moscow
Time Travel at the Movies
Dariya Akhmedova

Writing about Crimea, Ukraine, Syria or religion on social media in Russia has become a dangerous business. Saying — or typing — the wrong thing on the internet could now land you a harsher sentence than if you beat your wife.

The most recent report on Internet and media freedom in Russia released by the Agora international human rights group paints a bleak picture. Since the beginning of 2015, at least 47 people have been imprisoned for their statements online.

Many more saw their websites and blogs classified as extremist or blocked by the government. Others received threats or were subjected to physical violence after expressing their views online.

The state’s attitude toward the internet has become increasingly hostile, says Agora’s most recent report. “The Internet is perceived by Russian authorities as a battleground.”

To put it simpler, Internet freedom in Russia is in deep trouble. The Moscow Times reviews the most alarming signs of this worrying trend.

1. Rock Bottom In Global Ratings

Russia's Internet audience is growing. According to the Public Opinion Foundation, 66 million Russians were active online as of August 2016. That figure grew by four million compared to 2015. But other estimates suggest the number may be as many as 84 million.

The Russian Internet is thriving, too. In 2016, it grew by some 400,000 domain names, reaching 5.4 million in total.

Despite the growth, Russia's international freedom ratings plummeted. Last year Freedom House ranked Russia 52 out of 65 countries on their internet freedom table, trailing behind Belarus, Libya and Sudan.

In the 2016 Press Freedom Index, released by Reporters Without Borders, Russia's ranking improved by 4 points from 152 to 148. But RWB attributed the shift not to any improvements in Russia, but to deteriorating freedoms in other countries.

Russia lacks freedom of expression on a scale not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, RWB said.

2. Persecuted for Speaking Online

In 2016, Russian law enforcement opened 298 criminal cases against people over their online statements. Of those, 29 were convicted and given prison sentences. Three were mandatorily sent to psychiatric hospitals. The average prison term in 2016 for online offences was two years. Combined, the 29 convicted Internet users were given 59 years behind bars.

Like, Share, Convict: How Russian Law Enforcement Target Social Media Users

The overall number is higher than in 2015, when just 202 cases were launched and 18 users sent to prison.

The likelihood of prosecution was higher for internet users who wrote about Russia’s military conflicts abroad. The success of military campaigns in Syria and Ukraine depends on a strictly-policed state narrative. Some of the most high-profile criminal cases involved online statements related to these campaigns, according to Agora.

Penned In: How the 'Godfather' of Russia's Internet Almost Went to Prison for a Blog Post on Syria

In addition to legal prosecution, Russian bloggers and journalists received threats and were subjected to physical assaults. In 2015, Agora registered 28 cases of violence and physical threats against bloggers and reporters from online outlets. In 2016, the figure had doubled to nearly 50 cases.

Kremlin Reacts to Attack on Journalists in Ingushetia

3. Blocking Websites and Regulating Internet

In 2016, Agora registered 24,000 cases in which some form of online content was banned. This figure was almost three times greater than 2015, when there were only 7,300 of these rulings. These statistics are all the more notable considering there were only 830 similar cases between 2011 and 2014.

Pornhub Hubbub: Russia Attempts to Police Sexuality Online

The number of regulatory initiatives on online information doubled between 2015 and 2016. Of 97 regulations put in place, the majority increased the liability of users and increased government surveillance.

4. Hacking the Opposition

Putting pressure on activists online is just another tool authorities use to tighten control over the Internet, Agora says. In April, several opposition figures reported attempts by intelligence services to access their accounts or intercept text messages.

Dozens of human rights activists and journalists were warned by Google that state-backed hackers were attempting to access their accounts. Analysts fingered the Fancy Bears hacker group suspected of harboring ties to the Kremlin. It’s the same outfit accused of hacking U.S. politicians and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA Hack: Is Russia Behind the Fancy Bears Hackers Group?

5. The Great (Fire) Wall of Russia

A total of 821 media outlets had to separate from their foreign owners in 2016, under legislation curbing international ownership of state media.

Foreign Publishers Quit Russia Over Media Ownership Law

In addition, Russian authorities are considering creating an alternative segment of the Internet that would be completely isolated from the global network, the report says. According to the state program “Information-Oriented Society,” 99 percent of the Internet traffic would go through Russian networks by 2020.

In addition,  Russian news reports occasionally surface about regional officials not being allowed to use foreign and international internet services, Agora writes.

6. Keeping Tabs

Russia’s parliament passed controversial anti-terror legislation known as the “Yarovaya Laws” in July 2016. One of the most contested aspects of the law enhances state surveillance of internet correspondence.

The new law, which go into effect July 1, 2018, requires all Russian telecom operators and Internet service providers to store records of their users’ calls, messages, and files for six months. Providers must store information detailing the existence of the communications for three years.

Internet providers will be required to hand over to law enforcement agencies the keys to decrypt all such traffic. Agora says that an implementation of the law will seriously affect Russia’s civil society and give law enforcement more scope for silencing political activists.

Related
World
Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier
Russia
Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'
Russia
Russia's Data Storage Laws Among 'Most Destructive Policies of 2016'
Russia
Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

1 hour ago

The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also exposed serious flaws in the ship's design and capabilities.

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

8 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
8 hours ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Print edition — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

an hour ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

see more

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

4 hours ago

Time Travel at the Movies

On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir Mayakovsky, complete with musical accompaniment.

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

New issue — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
3 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Fri. Feb. 10

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
Bleed for This Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago
On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir Mayakovsky, complete with musical accompaniment.

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

6 hours ago
The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective ...

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago
On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir ...
From our partners
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s ...

Most Read

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

Weekend in Moscow

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

Time Travel at the Movies
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+