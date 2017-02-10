6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

Writing about Crimea, Ukraine, Syria or religion on social media in Russia has become a dangerous business. Saying — or typing — the wrong thing on the internet could now land you a harsher sentence than if you beat your wife.

The most recent report on Internet and media freedom in Russia released by the Agora international human rights group paints a bleak picture. Since the beginning of 2015, at least 47 people have been imprisoned for their statements online.

Many more saw their websites and blogs classified as extremist or blocked by the government. Others received threats or were subjected to physical violence after expressing their views online.

The state’s attitude toward the internet has become increasingly hostile, says Agora’s most recent report. “The Internet is perceived by Russian authorities as a battleground.”

To put it simpler, Internet freedom in Russia is in deep trouble. The Moscow Times reviews the most alarming signs of this worrying trend.

1. Rock Bottom In Global Ratings

Russia's Internet audience is growing. According to the Public Opinion Foundation, 66 million Russians were active online as of August 2016. That figure grew by four million compared to 2015. But other estimates suggest the number may be as many as 84 million.

The Russian Internet is thriving, too. In 2016, it grew by some 400,000 domain names, reaching 5.4 million in total.

Despite the growth, Russia's international freedom ratings plummeted. Last year Freedom House ranked Russia 52 out of 65 countries on their internet freedom table, trailing behind Belarus, Libya and Sudan.

In the 2016 Press Freedom Index, released by Reporters Without Borders, Russia's ranking improved by 4 points from 152 to 148. But RWB attributed the shift not to any improvements in Russia, but to deteriorating freedoms in other countries.

Russia lacks freedom of expression on a scale not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, RWB said.

2. Persecuted for Speaking Online

In 2016, Russian law enforcement opened 298 criminal cases against people over their online statements. Of those, 29 were convicted and given prison sentences. Three were mandatorily sent to psychiatric hospitals. The average prison term in 2016 for online offences was two years. Combined, the 29 convicted Internet users were given 59 years behind bars.