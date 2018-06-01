News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
June 01 2018 - 12:06

6 of Yekaterinburg’s Must-See Sights

Got time between matches and fancy exploring the city? Don’t miss these sightseeing hotspots!

Donat Sorokin / TASS

Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts

The Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts is considered part of Historical Square, even though it is located on the opposite side of the Iset River. The building started out as a Yekaterinburg factory hospital in the 18th century, became a retirement home in the 19th century and then a museum in the 1980s. Two separate buildings were connected by a roof, creating a covered courtyard, which now also serves as an exhibition hall. The courtyard hall houses a replica of the elaborate Kasli Iron Pavilion, a collection of cast-iron sculptures that won an award at the Paris Expo in 1900. Apart from wrought iron, other local craft s are well-represented, including the famous painted trays from Tagil and icons from Nevyansk (see more about them below). There’s also a good collection of 19th century Russian paintings, as well as excellent ever-changing contemporary art exhibitions.

OPEN Tues. - Thurs., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri. - Sun.,11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS 300 rubles

Ulitsa Voyevodina, 5 Emii.ru

Historical Square

The Historical Square (Istorichesky Skver) is where the city’s life began, back in 1723, as a metalworks factory. The factory is long gone, but several of its buildings have been turned into museums: in particular, the Museum of Architecture and Design and the Nature Museum. You can also check out the original water tower, built in the 1880s, which is now part of the local history museum. Presiding over the square is the statue of the city’s founders, Vasily Tatishchev and Wilhelm de Gennin.

The Historical Square / Legion-Media

Nevyansk Icon Museum

Nevyansk is a small town in the Sverdlovsk region, known as the base of the Demidovs, a family of powerful industrialists. It’s famous for two things: the leaning bell tower of the local church (constructed in the style of the Leaning Tower of Pisa) and Nevyansk icons. Produced by Old Believers, an ancient branch of Russian Orthodoxy, Nevyansk icons are famous for their level of detail. One of the largest collections belongs to local politician and current mayor Yevgeny Roizman. If you consider yourself a connoisseur of Orthodox religious art, it’s a must-see. If you don’t, give it a miss as there’s hardly any signage or explanations in Russian — and none in English.

OPEN daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS 150 rubles

Ulitsa Engelsa, 15 ekaterinburg.guide

The Church on the Blood

The Church on the Blood (Khram na Krovi), also known as the Church of All Saints, is built on the site of the execution of the Romanov imperial family, including Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra and all of their children. The execution took place on the night of July 16, 1918 in the basement of Ipatiev House, so called because before the revolution it belonged to an engineer by the name of Ipatiev. Ipatiev House was ironically turned into a museum during Soviet times, but was demolished in 1977 by Boris Yeltsin, to avoid making it a site for monarchist pilgrimages. The church was built on the site in the early 2000s, and is a Byzantine-style five-domed church, which commemorates the sainthood of the Romanov family. There is also a museum dedicated to the family on the site, which is full of artifacts relating to Ipatiev House and the royal family. The bright blue Ascension Church (Voznesenskaya tserkov) is nearby and also worth a look. Built in the late 18th century, it is the oldest church in the city.

OPEN daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS Free admission

Ulitsa Tsarskaya, 10  hram-na-krovi.cerkov.ru

Yeltsin Center Press Service

Yeltsin Center

Right smack in the middle of Yekaterinburg City — a cluster of skyscrapers on the shore of the City Pond — stands the Yeltsin Center. The center is much more than a history museum; it’s an enormous complex with a contemporary art gallery, an independent bookstore that doubles as an education center, a theater, a concert hall, and several shops and restaurants. Billed as the only museum in the country to celebrate the democracy and freedom of the 1990s, it focuses on the events of that decade, chronicling Boris Yeltsin’s rise to power during perestroika and his two terms as the first president of Russia.

OPEN daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Monday 

TICKETS 200 rubles

Ulitsa Borisa Yeltsina, 3 Yeltsin.ru

Regional History Museum

The main branch of the Regional History Museum is housed in what used to be the club of a large constructivist residential complex for the NKVD (Soviet secret police), called Gorodok Chekistov by locals. The centerpiece of the exhibition is the oldest wooden statue ever found — the 11,000-yearold Shigir Idol. Unearthed in the late 19th century, its age was recently confi rmed by radiocarbon dating. The rest of the museum is devoted to the traditions of the various ethnic groups populating the region, as well as the history of Yekaterinburg. Don’t miss the staircase, which is one of the most memorable constructivist elements in Yekaterinburg.

OPEN Wed., Fri., Sat., Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thurs. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TICKETS 300 rubles

Ulitsa Malysheva, 46 uole-museum.ru

A Visit to the Tikhomirov Family Studio
City
May 25 2018
A Visit to the Tikhomirov Family Studio
See and Hear Music and More at the Prokofiev Museum
City
June 05 2018
See and Hear Music and More at the Prokofiev Museum
Russian Art Vandal Arrested, Denies Drinking Vodka
News
May 29 2018
Russian Art Vandal Arrested, Denies Drinking Vodka

Latest news

Russia Dominates Saudis 5-0 in First World Cup Game
News
June 14 2018
Russia Dominates Saudis 5-0 in First World Cup Game
With Eyes on World Cup, Russia Moves to Raise Retirement Age
News
June 14 2018
With Eyes on World Cup, Russia Moves to Raise Retirement Age
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence
News
June 14 2018
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox