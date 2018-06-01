City

6 Hidden Treasures in Yekaterinburg

Already seen Yekaterinburg’s tourist hotspots? Craving something a little more off the beaten track?

Kamenniye Palatki (Stone Tents) / Legion-Media

Gorodok Chekistov When authorities decided in the 1920s to make Yekaterinburg the industrial powerhouse of the Urals, the city had to grow — and fast. Several prominent architects were dispatched from Moscow and as constructivism was in vogue at the time, Yekaterinburg became the capital of the movement. Whole neighborhoods were razed to the ground and new ones were built from scratch; many of the neighborhoods were named after their residents’ professions: town of workers, town of lawyers, and, most famous of all, town of NKVD (secret police) specialists, called “gorodok chekistov,” with buildings 5-10 stories high. The most prominent of the buildings is the white horseshoe-shaped Iset hotel (Prospekt Lenina, 69, Bldg. 1). In its current dilapidated state, only some parts of the building can be used, but there are plans for a complete restoration. After a contemporary art biennale took place there a few years ago, the Iset hotel became one of the new symbols of the city. Metenkov House Metenkov House is a small photography museum in a wooden mansion that once belonged to Veniamin Metenkov, one of the city’s ﬁrst professional photographers. There is no permanent collection, but there are always two or three temporary exhibitions on view, with everything from photos by Metenkov himself to cutting-edge contemporary art. Don’t miss the antique camera store on the ﬁrst ﬂoor. OPEN noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday TICKETS 50-150 rubles ﻿Ulitsa Karla Libknekhta, 36 dommetenkova.ru

Metenkov House

Other Constructivist Gems Since Yekaterinburg is unofﬁcially “the capital of constructivism,” there are plenty of other architectural gems. Take an afternoon and just walk around to see what the city has to offer. Across the street from the Iset hotel is the City Center shopping mall, which used to combine the Construction Workers’ Club and Sverdlovsk Film Studio. Today the whole interior is made up of various stores, but you can still admire the stunning exterior (Prospekt Lenina, 50). Further down the street, there’s Dom Pechati (House of Press), formerly the headquarters and printing house for several local newspapers; today it is the home of a night club, as well as several bars, restaurants and shops. The courtyard has some stunning grafﬁti, by both local and visiting artists, while the exterior sports the famous constructivist “ribbon” windows (Prospekt Lenina, 49). Two other buildings worth checking out on Prospekt Lenina are the Central Post Ofﬁce (#39), where the ﬁrst two ﬂoors are accessible to the public, and the Oblispolkom building (#34), the former home of the local Communist Party executive committee. Right across the City Pond from the Yeltsin Center is the sprawling Dynamo sports complex, built in the early 1930s (Ulitsa Vasilia Yeryomina, 12). Dynamo includes both a sports club and a stadium and looks like a blue and white ship standing in the docks. Unit F Unit F (Yacheyka F) is a tiny museum that takes up just one apartment in a constructivist Gorpromural building designed by Moisei Ginzburg, the architect behind one of constructivism’s most iconic buildings — the Narkomﬁn building in Moscow. Since Narkomﬁn is closed, Gorpromural is the only place you can view Ginzburg’s ingenious two-story apartment designs, walk down the corridor occupied by local painters and even access the roof if you’re lucky. The Unit F museum is open all day on Saturdays and by arrangement the rest of the week. You can ﬁnd plenty of background on Gorpromural construction, as well as stories of its original residents, many of whom were repressed during Stalin’s purges. TICKETS Call ahead or send a message on Facebook Ulitsa Malysheva, 21/1 (dial 38 on intercom) facebook.com/FlatUnitF

Unit F (Yacheyka F)