City

The 6 Best Sports Bars in Yekaterinburg

Looking for somewhere to watch the match while you’re in the city? Look no further.

Chuck Norris Bar

Ratskeller Football at the City Hall Ratskeller means “city hall cellar” in German and there’s a traditional “ratskeller” pub in almost every town in Germany. The Yekaterinburg version of a ratskeller is also located in the basement of the local city hall. Ratskeller is a great spot to watch football while sipping on a grapefruit-ﬂavored beer and snacking on koryushka (ﬁsh from the Baltic Sea). Ulitsa 8 Marta, 8b ratskeller.ru The Optimist Balkan Food and Football More of a restaurant than a bar, The Optimist’s menu focuses on Balkan cuisine. Try shopska salad with brynza, a white brine cheese (310 rubles), homemade sausages (from 445 rubles) or veshalitsa (pork loin, at 470 rubles). There are several beers on tap, too, including Guinness, Mort Subite and Paulaner (from 200 rubles). Prospekt Lenina, 50 theoptimist.ru

The Optimist

Bar Ogonek Premium-Class Football Ogonek literally means “tiny ﬁre,” but going to an “ogonek” means to going to a little party. It’s also the name of a magazine that was immensely popular during perestroika. Ogonek positions itself a premium bar with decent prices, and its distinctive features include quality leather sofas and waiters wearing bow ties. The walls are covered with posters of politicians and various media personalities, including Edward Snowden. Try salad with chicken liver (420 rubles) or lamb tongues grilled in a special Josper charcoal oven (820 rubles) and chase it down with the bar’s specialty: a homemade sea buckthorn vodka infusion (250 rubles). Ulitsa Engelsa, 36a barogonek.ru The Yankee Bar Burgers and Football In short, this is an American-style bar with food. There are burgers (including “the Urals burger” at 330 rubles), fries and chicken wings. The selection of craft beer is also extensive: from Yankee Bar’s own specialty beer (from 140 rubles) to local craft beer and some imports (from 220 rubles). You can also watch the game on one of the three TV screens or play one on a games console. Fun fact: the bar’s windows face the local police station. Ulitsa Tolmacheva, 25 facebook.com/TheYankeeBar

Bar Ogonek