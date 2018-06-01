City

Yekaterinburg’s 6 Best Craft Bars

Yekaterinburg: Russia’s Capital of Craft

Yekaterinburg has a thriving craft bar scene. If you’re tired of the run-of-the-mill sports bars and fancy something a little different, try our suggestions. Spyashchaya Sobaka Constructivism Meets Craft Beer One of the newest trendy craft bars in Yekaterinburg is “Spyashchaya Sobaka” (Sleeping Dog) located at the edge of the Gorodok Chekistov. Positioning itself as “a quiet craft bar,” it has a rather small interior, and the walls are covered with old Soviet posters and photographs. All of the beers are limited edition and from microbreweries. Ask for an IPA called EB Nikolayevich — a reference to Boris Yeltsin, with initials mixed up so it sounds like a Russian curse word. The main advantage of this place is the door in the ﬂoor, which leads to the expansive basements of Gorodok Chekistov. You can ask the staff to open the door to have a peek, or sign up for a proper tour. Ulitsa Pervomaiskaya, 40 facebook.com/Sleepdogbar Grott A Bar and Brewery Grott is a small brewery with a bar located on the ﬁrst ﬂoor of the Dom Pechati (House of Press) constructivist masterpiece. It makes a range of brews, from traditional IPAs and lagers to more interesting seasonal experiments like the fruity “Clockwork Orange” made with blood orange juice. The food is supposedly Scandinavian, but apart from a few smorrebrods (open-faced sandwiches), it’s your regular pub grub: burgers, fried cheese balls and kebabs. For a grand ﬁnale, try some of the homemade infusions (from 100 rubles). Prospekt Lenina, 49 grottbar.ru

Nelson Sauvin Hot Spot For Young Creatives Nelson Sauvin seems to be the favorite spot for creative industry workers in Yekaterinburg. Named after special hops native to New Zealand, Nelson Sauvin has two ﬂoors with panoramic windows and much of the furniture is by local designers. Nelson has two sets of taps: one for Russian beer, one for foreign beer. Jaws brews start from 100 rubles while imports start from around 200 rubles. There’s also a special menu for cheese, all produced at regional dairy farms. Ulitsa Malysheva, 21/4 nelsonsauvin.ru Double Grill & Bar Food and Beer More of a restaurant than a bar, it’s located at the back of the city hall building, with an industrial interior, leather couches, autographs from local rock stars and memorabilia on the walls. There’s bottled local Jaws beer, as well as several imports on tap (from 200 rubles). The food is great at Double: there’s everything from burgers (from 490 rubles) to snow crab tartare (350 rubles). Ulitsa 8 Marta, 8b doublebar.ru

