364 Days of Veterans' Lives

On the eve of Russia’s Victory Day, an exhibition opened that is devoted to the daily lives of veterans. Entitled “364 Days,” it’s a project by up-and-coming contemporary artist Sasha Sokolova. She studied painting at the Sergei Andriyaka School from age nine and then graduated from Moscow’s prestigious state film school. Last year she was the only Russian artist chosen to take part in creating the animated film “Loving Vincent” about the life of the painter Vincent Van Gogh. The Moscow Times talked to Sasha Sokolova about “364 Days” and her works.

Why did you decide to do an art project devoted to veterans of the Great Patriotic War?

The idea of the project “364 Days” came to me a long time ago, after observing my grandad, Yury Oparin, who is a veteran. He’s also an artist, and he started teaching me to draw when I was just a little kid. So he played an enormous role in shaping me as an artist. It’s very important to my grandfather that we do not forget. Every year our whole family goes to Park Pobedy (Victory Park) on May 9. And for days before that the only thing my granddad is thinking of is putting on his nice jacket and going out in the park and feeling the gratitude from the people around him. And this got me thinking: Why do we only celebrate our veterans on just one day of the year? What do we know about their daily lives? So I decided to meet other veterans and talk to them. My granddad helped me with some contacts and the Council of Veterans helped with others. And that’s how the project started.

How old is your grandfather and the other veterans?

He is 92. He had to lie about his age to volunteer for the military service during the war. He was fifteen at the time and the official minimum age was sixteen. He’s one of the youngest veterans who actually took part in the war. Other veterans I worked with are a bit older — 93-95. And the oldest woman I painted was over 100 years old.

