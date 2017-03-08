Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist
9 hours ago China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever
10 hours ago Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East
Russia
How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim
Russia
The Women of Russia
Russia
Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw
Russia
Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
6 hours ago International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist
9 hours ago China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever
10 hours ago Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas sound great.

March 8, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:18

March 8, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:18
Most Read
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)
Meanwhile…
Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It
Russia
How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim
Russia
The Women of Russia

The Moscow Times and Project1917 bring you the next installment of the most compelling stories of 1917. In the sixth episode of our series which takes place one hundred years ago this week, an avant-garde manifesto is launched, the founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison, balalaikas sounds great. See previous episodes here.

Feb. 28:

Sergei Makovsky, editor-in-chief of the intellectual Apollon magazine in the 1910s, retells a zingy episode he lived through just before the first of Russia’s two 1917 revolutions.

The melting snow on Ivanovskaya Street has turned into thick, dirty slush. As usual, I left the house about eleven and hailed a cab. Up drove up “Vanka”, an old man with a gray, matted beard who looks as if he is grown over with moss.

We had just agreed on the price and he was about to open the sledge for me when from the left, from the direction of Razyezzhaya Street, three characters came striding up to us dressed in leather, half-educated types by the look of them (clearly they were workers). They came up and proceeded to cut through the reins right next to the horse’s nose with a large pair of shears (the kind used to prune trees). They did this without a word.

My driver, also without saying a word, but with a meaningful glance at the strikers, got out of the sledge, pulling his long heavy coat after him, stood in the road next to the sledge and sank to his knees. Then he took off his fur hat, made the sign of the cross with an elaborate flourish, and bent his forehead to the ground, right into the slush. Straightening up again, but still on his knees, he intoned in an unexpectedly loud and sonorous voice, given his wretched appearance:

“Thank you, brothers!  It has begun. God have mercy!”

And then, without a glance at any of us, he trotted away on his horse. And I went home.

I felt very clearly that “it” really had “begun,” and that it would not end well.

Alexander Rodchenko
Alexander Rodchenko

March 2:

World famous photographer Alexander Rodchenko was virtually unknown before 1917. Ten days before the Revolution began, Rodchenko composed a manifesto on what was going to become the distinctive, avant-garde, revolutionary art of 1920s.

Art's value is determined by its capacity to stride unceasingly ahead. Its most treasured principles must be:

Novelty,

Inventiveness,

Inquisitiveness,

Analysis,

Rebellion

... and daring.

Felix Dzerzhinsky in prison
Felix Dzerzhinsky in prison

March 4:

Every Russian knows the name of Felix Dzerzhinsky, one of the cruelest Soviet-era figures. The statue of him in Moscow was considered the main symbol of the USSR’s oppressive system and was the first to be taken down during the fall of the Soviet union.

But in early 1917, he was still in jail, unaware that he would be liberated by the Revolution. Here is a touching letter he wrote to his wife and their young son:

My dearest Zosya,

Here, in prison I can’t keep a postcard, even from our young son. I was hoping they would give me at least one day to look at it. Perhaps even more. I have Yasik’s postcard before me, written by him, and his words, thoughts, and feelings make me smile.

How happy I am with you, my dear, I would release bubbles in the air, so that they, colorful and beautiful, floated slowly, and we would follow them, with our heads craned and blowing so they didn’t fall.

And I think when you grow up, you'll be big and strong, we will teach ourselves how to fly a plane. We’ll fly like birds, to the high mountains, to the clouds in the sky, and the towns and villages, fields and forests, valleys and rivers, lakes and seas—the whole beautiful world—will be below us. And the sun will be above us, and we'll fly.

My Yasik, don’t worry that I'm no longer with you. It can’t be otherwise. I love you, my sweetheart. You are my joy though I can only see you in my thoughts and dreams. You’re my entire happiness. Be good, kind, cheerful and healthy. Always be happy for mommy, me, and the people, so that when you grow up, work, and enjoy your work and please others, and be an example to them.

I kiss you and hug you tightly, my sonny boy.

March 5:

As a poet, Rurik Ivanov is relatively unknown even in Russia. Nethertheless, his diary is one of the most personal, honest and moving documents of the early 20th century.

I cannot and will not believe that in this world, with all its wealth, with all our intelligence and with so many kind hearts, we cannot arrange our affairs in such a way that half-starving (truthfully starving!) Chinese were not forced to wander the streets in summer clothes selling ridiculous and entirely unwanted paper flowers.

Heavens above! What can possibly stand in our way?

You are a tsar's brother, Grand duke Michael Alexandrovich. Revolution is coming in a week. What should you do? Probably, listen to some good old balalaika. One should always find time for quality music:

After lunch someone picked up a balalaika and the choir of the 1st Railway Regiment of His Majesty burst into song – they sang and played remarkably well.


How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

6 hours ago

17-year-old Diana Shurygina was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it on herself.

6 hours ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

9 hours ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

10 hours ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

10 hours ago

On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

11 hours ago

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

1 day ago

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

6 hours ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

9 hours ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

10 hours ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

6 hours ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

9 hours ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

10 hours ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we ...

Opera

L’Italiana in Algeri

Thu. Mar. 09 Thu. Mar. 09

Rossini’s operatic drama staged by Yevgeny Pisarev. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

9 hours ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

10 hours ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion of Kiev’s political interests

Print edition — today

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Women of Russia

7 hours ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

10 hours ago

On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

11 hours ago

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

1 day, 4 hours ago

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

7 hours ago

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

7 hours ago

Hopes for Russia’s regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, premature.

7 hours ago

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

7 hours ago

Hopes for Russia’s regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, premature.

7 hours ago

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

7 hours ago

Hopes for Russia’s regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, premature.

1 day ago

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of “whipping boy” on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

see more

1 day ago

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of “whipping boy” on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

1 day ago

God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

Since Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya announced on national television that a bust of Tsar Nicholas in Crimea had started weeping, Russians have been ...

1 day ago

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of “whipping boy” on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

New issue — today

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
2 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Navalny Has Alleged the Russian Prime Minister Is Corrupt. Now What?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
2 days ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

1 day ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

1 day ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

1 day ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

1 day ago

Russia's Sberbank Starts Accepting Passports From Ukraine's Breakaway Republics

2 days ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 days ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

Thu. Mar. 09

More events
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater
Oedipus the King Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Katerina Izmailova Opera
Moonlight Cinema
Paterson Cinema

1 day ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

1 day ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

1 day ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

1 day ago

Russia's Sberbank Starts Accepting Passports From Ukraine's Breakaway Republics

2 days ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

2 days ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

10 hours ago

On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

11 hours ago

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

1 day ago

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

1 day ago
Since Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya announced on national television that a bust of Tsar Nicholas in Crimea had started weeping, Russians have been ...

Stuck in the Middle with Kim Jong-Un

1 day ago
According to the New York Times, Barack Obama’s final warning ...

God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

1 day ago
Since Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya announced on national television that a bust of Tsar Nicholas in Crimea had ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Cinema

Short Stay (Spirit of Fire Festival of Debut Feature Films)

A naturalistic portrait of a man who can’t really fit in anywhere.

Thu. Mar. 09 Thu. Mar. 09

Acclaimed writer-director of shorts Ted Fendt focuses on Mike (Mike MacCherone), an ambitionless resident of Haddonfield, New Jersey, who finds himself subletting a friend’s room in Philadelphia and (ineptly) covering his shifts at a by-donation walking-tour company. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Stuck in the Middle with Kim Jong-Un

According to the New York Times, Barack Obama’s final warning to Donald Trump was simple: watch ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Uber rolls out a food delivery service, and three breakfast spots just in time for the ...

Most Read

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

The Women of Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+