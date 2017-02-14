Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
20 minutes ago Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers
1 hour ago Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation
5 hours ago Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
Russia
Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation
Russia
Love and Race in Modern Russia
Russia
Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
Russia
Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
20 minutes ago Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers
1 hour ago Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation
5 hours ago Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

Leon Trotsky goes to the Big Apple. The Tsar’s confident warns revolution is brewing. Petrograd is on the brink of famine.

Feb 14, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 18:37
By Project1917 and The Moscow Times

Feb 14, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 18:37
By Project1917 and The Moscow Times
Most Read
Meanwhile…
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Moscow
Romance in Moscow
Russia
Love and Race in Modern Russia
Opinion
Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico
Project1917

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution. In the third instalment of this series, which takes place this week one hundred years ago, New York “impresses” Trotsky, while the tsar’s closest friend warns him of the abyss Russia is slipping into. Plus, some examples of Russia’s finest 20th century art. View previous episodes here

February 6

Leon Trotsky’s observations of life in New York make for a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a Russian revolutionary. During his exile in Spain, the radical anti-war pamphleteer became a burden to the authorities. They sent him on a one-way trip to the U.S.

Here I was in New York, city of prose and fantasy, of capitalist automatism, its streets a triumph of cubism, its moral philosophy that of the dollar. New York impressed me tremendously because, more than any other city in the world, it is the fullest expression of our modern age.

February 7

When you are a tsar, you don’t have many friends. This was the case with Nicholas II, whose closest confidant was his uncle, Grand Duke Alexander Mikhailovich. Alexander wrote a letter to his friend in desperation, warning of Russia’s “certain doom.”

Grand Duke Alexander Mikhailovich
Grand Duke Alexander Mikhailovich Project1917

I have been hoping all this time that you would take the course indicated by those people loyal to you, those who love their country not out of a sense of fear but from a belief in what they know to be right. But as events have shown, your advisers have continued to lead Russia – and you – to certain doom. To remain silent in the present circumstances would be a crime before God, before you, and before Russia.

Discontent is growing rapidly; every day that passes brings a widening of the abyss that separates you from your people. Never in the history of the Russian state has the country known such favourable political circumstances: our previous arch-enemy England is on our side, as is Japan and all the other states, all of whom see and feel our power, but who, at the same time, are witness to an utterly inexplicable phenomenon: the complete disarray within our country, which worsens every day. They see that it is not the best, but the worst powers that are now in control of Russia, at a moment when any mistakes we make today will have consequences for our entire history, and they are beginning to doubt us, despite themselves; they see that Russia is blind to her own interests and to the challenges that face her – or rather not Russia herself, but those who rule Russia.

This situation cannot be allowed to continue. In closing, I would like to say that, strange as it may seem, at present it is the government that is preparing the ground for revolution. The people do not want a revolution, but the government is taking every possible step to make as many people dissatisfied as it can, and is succeeding admirably. We are witnessing something unheard-of: a revolution from above, not from below.

Yours faithfully, Sandro.

Nikolaevsky Railway Station
Nikolaevsky Railway Station Project1917

Ferbuary 10

The prominent revolutionary writer Maxim Gorky shares the Grand Duke’s opinion. Gorky is certain that Petrograd is on the brink of famine because of its poorly organized food supply. In fact – spoiler – thelack of bread becomes the immediate spark for the February revolution, unleashed several weeks later.

At yesterday’s meeting on defence in the Mariinsky Palace the minister for transport presented his report: fuel supplies fuel for the Nikolaevsky Railway will be exhausted in four days, and the situation on the other railways is no better; some railways are down to two days’ worth of fuel! This is why goods are not getting into the city. There are 36,000 wagons full of various goods and foodstuffs stranded along the lines, but there are no locomotives to move them, and where locomotives can be found the majority are not in working condition. The situation is critical. If railway transport is stopped for two weeks there will be a famine. There is already no flour here.

Fyodor Shalyapin
Fyodor Shalyapin Project1917

February 10

Listen to Fyodor Shalyapin, the most famous bass opera singer of the early 20th century, perform “Don Carlos” at the Bolshoi Theater.

Ferbruary 12

What’s more, the famed ballerina Anna Pavlova had an important premiere too. Here, she performs "Giselle" at the National Theater in Havana as part of her American tour.


Love and Race in Modern Russia

6 hours ago

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers avoided sitting next to him. Even his marriage provoked speculation.

20 minutes ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

1 hour ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation

5 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

6 hours ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

7 hours ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

8 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

20 minutes ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

1 hour ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation

5 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

20 minutes ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

1 hour ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation

5 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the incident

Gig

Fado Night. Lisbon Spring Party

Tue. Feb. 14 Tue. Feb. 14
Red
7:30 p.m..

Filipa Tavares (vocals), Filipe Acacio (vocals), Sandro Costa (guitar) and Antonio Neto (guitar) Read more

Read more

20 minutes ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

1 hour ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation

5 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

6 hours ago
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
6 hours ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

5 hours ago
Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

6 hours ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

7 hours ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

8 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

21 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

21 hours ago

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice from 10 years ago.

21 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

21 hours ago

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice from 10 years ago.

21 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

21 hours ago

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice from 10 years ago.

1 day ago

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

see more

1 day ago

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

1 day ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner ...

1 day ago

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
1 day ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
1 day ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

23 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

1 day ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

1 day ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

1 day ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

1 day ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

1 day ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Tue. Feb. 14

More events
#shakespearessonnets Theater
Sinestesia Cinema
L’Elisir d’Amore Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Viola Solo and in Ensemble Concert
The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez Cinema

23 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

1 day ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

1 day ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

1 day ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

1 day ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

1 day ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

6 hours ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

7 hours ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

8 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

Bjorn Again

1 day ago
Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner ...

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

2 days ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest ...

Bjorn Again

1 day ago
Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the ...
From our partners

Cinema

Silence

Tue. Feb. 14 Tue. Feb. 14
5 Zvyozd Novokuznetskaya
11 a.m. 11 a.m.; 9:20 p.m. 9:20 p.m..

Two priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor and propagate Catholicism. Martin Scorsese’s epic new film about about Christianity, martyrdom, the silence of God and the deafness of man. Stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano and Ciaran Hinds. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison ...

Most Read

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

Romance in Moscow

Love and Race in Modern Russia

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+