Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman on Why Russians Should Boycott the Elections

The Moscow Times spoke with opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman, who has been the mayor of Yekaterinburg since he defeated a United Russia candidate in 2013.

Roizman has openly supported opposition leader Alexei Navalny in calling for an electoral boycott of the upcoming presidential elections. Here is why.

On the presidential election in March



"These are not elections. I have known the result for a long time and so has everyone else. The only unknown is the turnout. If there is a low turnout, the victory will feel incomplete. The Kremlin has to convince itself, the electorate and the outside world that this is a government chosen voluntarily by a large majority.

This is why all its resources — including the media and the candidates — have been given only one assignment: to increase the turnout."

On Alexei Navalny’s call for a boycott

"In 2017, I was excluded from the gubernatorial elections. I said then they couldn’t be called elections because there wasn’t a single real candidate participating. I am not going to vote in March because I don’t want to participate in non-elections. If Navalny works hard to promote a boycott, he could have a real statistical impact. But, more importantly, not voting is a matter of principle, of hygiene."